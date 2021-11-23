BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was the coldest afternoon of the season so far as many locations failed to make it out of the 20s today. Burlington missed the 40 degree mark for the first time since early April. In fact, today’s high of 32 was the coldest since March 19, which was 249 days ago!

Tonight is shaping up to be another cold night. We’ll see temperatures drop into the teens for most overnight, with low 20s along Lake Champlain. The bitter cold doesn’t last long, though. High pressure builds in overhead Wednesday. Clouds will decrease overnight tonight leading to a sunny and bright Wednesday. Expect highs ranging from the mid 30s to near 40.

Our stretch of dry weather continues into Thanksgiving, but we will see an increase in cloud cover ahead of our next low pressure system that will be knocking on our door Thursday night. Thanksgiving will also be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 40s.

Wet weather returns Thursday night, likely beginning as rain and transitioning to snow into Friday. This means there is the potential for some slick post-holiday travel across the area Friday into Saturday, with accumulating snow likely in the mountains and possible elsewhere. We will continue to refine the details as the storm develops, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest MAX Advantage forecast over the coming days, especially if you have travel plans Friday or Saturday.

Jess Langlois

