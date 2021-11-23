BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The weather is looking pretty decent as we head into Thanksgiving . . . just a bit on the chilly side.

It will still be a little unsettled today with some clouds mixing in with some sunshine, and even the chance for a few flurries in the northern mountains. Our southern counties will get more sunshine. Brisk NNW winds will make it feel chilly today, combined with temperatures that will be around 10 degrees colder than normal (normal high for Burlington is now 43°).

The wind will die down tonight, skies will be clear, and it will be a cold start to the day on Wednesday morning with most spots dropping into the teens for lows, just a few low 20s in the Champlain valley and to the south near the MA border.

Wednesday is a big travel day before Thanksgiving, and Mother Nature will be smiling down on you with bright, sunny skies.

Thanksgiving day will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase for the rest of the day as a frontal system comes at us from the west. Temperatures will jump back up into the 40s on Thanksgiving.

That frontal system will be moving in late Thursday night into Friday, first bringing rain, then changing to snow as colder air comes in during the course of the day. Snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday with a few inches of snow possible in the mountains, but there could also be a coating of snow in the valleys by the end of the day and into Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature continued snow shower activity, especially in the higher elevations, and it will be blustery and chilly. There may be some lingering mountain snow showers on Sunday.

Have a great Thanksgiving! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping you up-to-the-minute on the tricky travel weather for Friday & Saturday, on-air and online. -Gary

