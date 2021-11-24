Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.

Michael Carkin, 62, was last seen on Nov. 15.

Wednesday, authorities found his body in Willoughby Brook just south of Crystal Lake off Auger Hole Road in Barton.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

An autopsy will determine how he died.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.