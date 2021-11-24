Advertisement

Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected

Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.(Courtesy: Ben Roberts)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.

Michael Carkin, 62, was last seen on Nov. 15.

Wednesday, authorities found his body in Willoughby Brook just south of Crystal Lake off Auger Hole Road in Barton.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

An autopsy will determine how he died.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash
The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station

Latest News

lighting
How Burlington works to keep people safe at annual Christmas tree lighting
shortage
Upper Valley general store gets creative to fill employee shortage
testing
Vermont rolling out new, faster LAMP coronavirus tests
Manuel Gomez
Police name suspect in 2018 double-murder in Woodbury