Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man who has had numerous run-ins with the police is now accused of smashing his way into someone’s home.

It happened on Rock Point Road in Burlington at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents inside the home heard glass break and called the police.

Officers say they found Charles Noss, 38, hiding in the living room.

He told them it was easy to get inside.

Police say he caused about $10,000 in damage to the home.

Noss was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Investigators say Noss has had 57 encounters with police since January of last year, including several violations, charges, and convictions.

