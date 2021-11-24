Climate Change Council releases draft report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new plan to battle climate change is out. The state’s Climate Council created an action plan to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by no less than 26% by January of 2025.

More than 1,500 Vermonters gave input for this report.

In the 281 page document, there are five categories of recommendations to improve climate sustainability. The report focuses heavily on reducing emission reduction.

This includes suggestions for more electric car charges and transit options.

Additionally, the report mentions reducing the carbon intensity created by fuel from other types of vehicles.

((jane lazorchak // director of global warming solutions act “This is an initial plan. We know it has some great stuff in it, but it also has a ton missing,” said Jane Lazorchak, director of the Global Warming Solutions Act. “We’re going to be thinking about how we work with the council, which is an ongoing body, which is just setting the stage for this first plan.”

Lazorchak says they hope to finalize this report by December 1st. The plan is to update it every four years.

