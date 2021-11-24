Feeding Chittenden chefs pack Thanksgiving to-go meals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden chefs are packing Thanksgiving to-go meals for hungry Vermonters Wednesday.

The holiday meals include turkey and sides and will be given out starting at 10 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

The chef who runs the Community Kitchen Academy Program and the chef who runs the Hot Meal Breakfast Program are teaming up to make this happen.

Feeding Chittenden says they did well this year with their donation goals. They want to feed 3500 families and have been able to get to more than 3300 meals so far. Click here to donate.

The biggest things they lacked were Thanksgiving sides, but so far they have been able to make do.

Pickup is available until 4 p.m. Wednesday.



