Advertisement

Feeding Chittenden chefs pack Thanksgiving to-go meals

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden chefs are packing Thanksgiving to-go meals for hungry Vermonters Wednesday.

The holiday meals include turkey and sides and will be given out starting at 10 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving.

The chef who runs the Community Kitchen Academy Program and the chef who runs the Hot Meal Breakfast Program are teaming up to make this happen.

Feeding Chittenden says they did well this year with their donation goals. They want to feed 3500 families and have been able to get to more than 3300 meals so far. Click here to donate.

The biggest things they lacked were Thanksgiving sides, but so far they have been able to make do.

Pickup is available until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Click the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

Feeding Chittenden chefs are packing Thanksgiving to-go meals for hungry Vermonters.
Chefs prep Thanksgiving meals
Feeding Chittenden chefs are packing Thanksgiving to-go meals for hungry Vermonters.
Feeding Chittenden chefs talk about meal prep
Generic image of crash scene
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash
Courtesy: Sugarbush Resort.
Sugarbush welcomes back skiers and riders Wednesday