Fletcher Free Library expands to the New North End

Burlington's Fletcher Free Library to open another location in the New North End
Burlington's Fletcher Free Library to open another location in the New North End(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library is expanding its horizons.

After partnering with Burlington Telecom, the library is opening a pilot satellite library in the New North End in the unused Burlington Telecom building.

Library Director, Mary Danko says there’s been a desire to add a location in the New North End since the 1980s and pandemic life has proven the importance of libraries.

Danko says it’s all about access and making sure folks nearby have an easy way to use Wi-Fi, computers, and read.

“There’s a center population here that’s more dense than other parts of the city. And we’ve learned through our surveys in our strategic plan that transportation is sometimes an issue. So we thought it would be a good idea to try a pilot and try it out.”

The library will be open December 15th, four days a week.

