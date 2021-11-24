Advertisement

More than 50 evacuees from Afghanistan in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - More than 50 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in New Hampshire so far, according to two resettlement agencies in the state that have received help from volunteers in getting them situated.

Ascentria Care Alliance tells the Concord Monitor that one family has been placed with a family that has an in-law apartment. The agency is looking at that as a model in communities.

Ascentria has formed neighborhood support teams, volunteers of about 10 to 30 people in a community who commit to helping a family get situated. Group members help evacuees find employment, enroll kids in school and offer rides to medical appointments, among other assistance.

