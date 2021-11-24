Advertisement

New COVID cases at Northern State Correctional Facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Corrections officials say there are six new cases of COVID at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

The new cases are in three staffers and three inmates who tested positive for COVID.

The state says there are now outbreaks in the Newport and St. Johnsbury correctional facilities.

The facilities remain under lockdown.

