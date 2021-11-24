Advertisement

New life for old Montpelier restaurant

Montpelier foodies are bringing a historic restaurant back to life.
Montpelier foodies are bringing a historic restaurant back to life.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier foodies are bringing a historic restaurant back to life.

The Millers Inn was a restaurant on Main Street in the 19th century. It then became the Lobster Pot restaurant in the 1950s.

The New England Culinary Institute occupied the space until it was shuttered last year.

Now, a local group is converting the space into a restaurant called Hugo’s Bar and Grill.

Founders call it a “new American bistro” that will serve locally sourced food.

“I think this has the chance to transform the food scene here in a way that brings people in. It’s a large foundational restaurant, has almost 200 seats, it has three floors. We’ve got an excellent executive chef. I think this will help lift all the boats if you will,” said Thomas Greene of Hugo’s Restaurant Group.

Staffers are also looking to relight the iconic “restaurant” neon sign on the roof which hasn’t operated in more than 15 years.

They hope to open Hugo’s sometime in the new year.

