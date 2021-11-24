Notch Road closed for winter

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a sure sign of winter-- the Notch Road has officially closed for the season.

VTrans said Vermont 108 through Smugglers’ Notch closed on Wednesday, due to the current winter weather and what’s expected.

The road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally, but even before it officially closes for the winter, the tight turns mean it must be temporarily closed when conditions are slippery. That happened earlier this month.

The road will reopen again in the spring when weather permits.

With the current winter weather that we have experienced so far and the expected trend, VT Rte. 108 through the Notch will remain closed for this winter season. Thank you. Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.