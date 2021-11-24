Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash
The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont

Latest News

In this image from undated video, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, sits for an interview with Fox News...
Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what’s next
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Greg McMichael was convicted of murder in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death.
Greg McMichael verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing.
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing