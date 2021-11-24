Advertisement

Police investigate deadly wrong-way crash on I-91

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going the wrong way.

It happened Tuesday night around 4:30 p.m. in Windsor.

Police say 34-year-old Sarah Love was driving erratically.

Then, the Waitsfield woman is accused of turning around her car and smashing into two cars. The driver of one of those cars died in the crash.

The early stages of the investigation have Love charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with death resulting.

