Police name suspect in 2018 double-homicide in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say they now know who killed two people in Woodbury in 2018, and why.

Vermont state police on Wednesday obtained an arrest warrant for Manuel Gomez, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut. Gomez is charged with aggravated murder and first-degree arson in the killings of Carol Fradette, 29, and David Thompson, 48, at their homes in Woodbury on Oct. 30, 2018.

Gomez was already in custody in New York on an unrelated federal conviction for illegal possession of a firearm. He’s scheduled to be released next week and will then face arrest on the Vermont charges.

Investigators say Fradette, Thompson and their three dogs were shot and killed, and their residences set on fire.

Fradette and Thompson lived in separate residences on the same property. Their bodies were found in their homes.

Police believe the fires were set to try to conceal the murders.

Investigators say Gomez was selling large quantities of heroin to Thompson, and that Thompson may have owed Gomez more than $20,000.

They say digital evidence shows Gomez traveled to Thompson’s residence from Connecticut shortly before a neighbor called 911 to report the fires.

Police say Gomez has denied any involvement in the murders.

Gomez’s arraignment in Vermont is pending his extradition from New York and has yet to be scheduled.

