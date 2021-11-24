Rep. Brian Savage to resign from office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is resigning after more than a decade in office.

During Monday’s special legislative session, there was a tri-partisan standing applause as Swanton Republican Brian Savage announced he was stepping down.

Savage was elected in 2009 and has served on several key committees during his tenure.

He will be taking over as the Swanton’s town administrator in the coming weeks.

Savage touts a 2011 law toughening DUI penalties as one of his biggest victories under the golden dome.

He says he’s passionate about local government and wants to make Swanton more efficient.

“People in town approached me and thought I would be a good fit for that and so I submitted my resume and figured if I’m going to do this in my lifetime its now or never” Savage says.

The Swanton GOP will send up to three suggestions on who they think should replace Savage to Governor Scott. Scott then has the final word.

