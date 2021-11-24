Spectacular Spectacular talent show returns to WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX will once again bring you the finalists from the Spectacular Spectacular talent show from Seven Days and Kids VT.

Fifteen acts from talented Vermont kids will be on display next week on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. The performances range from singing to gymnastics to playing instruments.

Our Cat Viglienzoni found out how they picked the finalists and got you a preview of the show from Seven Days’ Katie Hodges. Watch the video to see.

