Sugarbush welcomes back skiers and riders Wednesday
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Lifts begin spinning for opening day at Sugarbush Resort at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mountain reps say Heaven’s Gates and Super Bravo will be open along with four groomed trails and packed powder. This is upper mountain terrain only.
We’re told if favorable temperatures continue, they’ll be dropping ropes on new trails in no time.
The mountain had to postpone opening day last weekend because of weather.
