Sugarbush welcomes back skiers and riders Wednesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Lifts begin spinning for opening day at Sugarbush Resort at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mountain reps say Heaven’s Gates and Super Bravo will be open along with four groomed trails and packed powder. This is upper mountain terrain only.

We’re told if favorable temperatures continue, they’ll be dropping ropes on new trails in no time.

The mountain had to postpone opening day last weekend because of weather.

Snow is falling and Spring Fling is lit up with guns firing from top to bottom! We’re still planning to open tomorrow...

Posted by Sugarbush Resort on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, lifts will begin spinning for opening day at Sugarbush Resort.
