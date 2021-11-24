Advertisement

Super Senior Lucien Paquette dies at 105

Lucien Paquette-File photo/2016
Lucien Paquette-File photo/2016(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is mourning a Super Senior.

Lucien Paquette was one of the founders of the Addison County Field Days.

He was a farm boy from Craftsbury, who for years worked for the UVM Extension Service.

He’s best known for the hand-mowing contest at the fair.

We caught up with the Super Senior at the event a few days before his 100th birthday. He came in second in the senior category. The first-place winner was a kid at just 80.

Lucien said after that contest that he’d keep his blade sharp for next year.

Lucien died Tuesday night. He was 105.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash
The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station

Latest News

Marge Coulter
Super Senior: Marge Coulter
Super Senior: Marge Coulter
PELKEY
Super Senior: Wayne Pelkey
Wayne Pelkey
Super Senior: Wayne Pelkey