Super Senior Lucien Paquette dies at 105

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is mourning a Super Senior.

Lucien Paquette was one of the founders of the Addison County Field Days.

He was a farm boy from Craftsbury, who for years worked for the UVM Extension Service.

He’s best known for the hand-mowing contest at the fair.

We caught up with the Super Senior at the event a few days before his 100th birthday. He came in second in the senior category. The first-place winner was a kid at just 80.

Lucien said after that contest that he’d keep his blade sharp for next year.

Lucien died Tuesday night. He was 105.

