Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 22nd

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the high schools in the seasonal gap, a bit less to draw from this week, but the college kids made up for it in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Midd women’s hockey from Saturday, Panthers had a chance to give Bill Mandigo his 600th career win. Maddie Leidt wasn’t going to let the head coach down. She would tally a hat trick, two of them coming in the first as part of Midd’s 6-0 win over Conn College. Mandigo is the first women’s college hockey caoch to reach 600 wins.

At number two, the Hoopcats did win both of their games last week. In the home opener Tuesday against WPI, Isaiah Powell couldn’t connect on this wing three in the closing seconds of the first, but Finn Sullivan scooped the rebound, stepped out, and connected at the buzzer. Vermont would win it 81-48.

But the number one spot fittingly goes to the national champs. The Middlebury Field Hockey team claimed its fourth straight national title this weekend, and Erin Nicholas and Katie George did all the team’s damage on the scoreboard. The duo would each score twice in both Saturday’s semifinal and Sunday’s title game, a pair of 4-1 victories that earned the Panthers a 4th straight national title. The top two scorers for the #1 team in D3 field hockey sharing the top spot in The top 3 on 3.

