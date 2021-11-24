Advertisement

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 22nd

Top plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the high schools in the seasonal gap, a bit less to draw from this week, but the college kids made up for it in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Midd women’s hockey from Saturday, Panthers had a chance to give Bill Mandigo his 600th career win. Maddie Leidt wasn’t going to let the head coach down. She would tally a hat trick, two of them coming in the first as part of Midd’s 6-0 win over Conn College. Mandigo is the first women’s college hockey caoch to reach 600 wins.

At number two, the Hoopcats did win both of their games last week. In the home opener Tuesday against WPI, Isaiah Powell couldn’t connect on this wing three in the closing seconds of the first, but Finn Sullivan scooped the rebound, stepped out, and connected at the buzzer. Vermont would win it 81-48.

But the number one spot fittingly goes to the national champs. The Middlebury Field Hockey team claimed its fourth straight national title this weekend, and Erin Nicholas and Katie George did all the team’s damage on the scoreboard. The duo would each score twice in both Saturday’s semifinal and Sunday’s title game, a pair of 4-1 victories that earned the Panthers a 4th straight national title. The top two scorers for the #1 team in D3 field hockey sharing the top spot in The top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

Panthers down Johns Hopkins 4-1, finish perfect season
Midd Field Hockey claims fourth straight national title
#12 Providence earns 2-0 win Saturday night
Friars complete sweep of Ice Cats
6-0 win over Conn. College helps head coach reach milestone
Midd women’s hockey earns Mandigo 600th career win
CVU alumna puts up 23 points and 14 boards in 68-66 Thoroughbred win
Blanck, Skidmore down Midd women’s hoops