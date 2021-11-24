Vermont businesses hope you shop small this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s about that time to start thinking about your holiday shopping list. And with Small Business Saturday just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to shop small while you do it.

Small Business Saturday was started 12 years ago by American Express as a way to support mom and pop shops across the country.

Each year, it comes on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of small stores in a tough financial spot. That’s why The Vermont Chamber of Commerce says it’s extra important to shop local this year.

With so many merchants and makers in the state, shopping small is a great way to find a gift that’s uniquely Vermont.

“Not only are you keeping it local and supporting the mom and pop shops that are here in Vermont, but you’re also bringing an experience home to whomever you’re giving the gift to. Whether it’s homemade chocolates that use locally sourced maple and honey or a piece of pottery from a maker like Farmhouse Pottery in Woodstock or Bennington Potters down in Southern Vermont, there’s really something special about not only the product but also the experience of the gift that it brings,” said Amy Spear of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

If you can’t head out on Saturday to shop small, don’t worry. There’s never a bad time to visit your local shops.

