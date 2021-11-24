Vermont families still struggling with food insecurity that started during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent survey found that 27% of Vermonters are still struggling with food insecurity that began during the pandemic and looking for help.

Vermont Food Bank CEO John Sayles says more people are seeking help and they are meeting the demand. But because of that demand, food is going fast.

“We have enough food to get us through the holiday season. Of course, an organization like the Food Bank, we are constantly replenishing that. So, it’s always necessary to keep the cupboards filling up again as the food is going out and it’s going out at a pace that we haven’t seen in a long long time,” Sayles said.

Sayles says supply chain issues have also increased prices and had an impact on what kind of food they can get and how long it takes.

