Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired

WALDEN, Vt. (AP) - The head cook at a Vermont school has been fired for writing a euphemism for a vulgarity targeting President Joe Biden on a menu calendar and leaving work early.

The Caledonian Record reports the termination letter from the Walden School said the cook wrote “Let’s Go Brandon” “on school property in a location where it would easily be seen by students and staff.

The letter states that he also did not work his entire shift on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason.

The fired cook says he doesn’t believe that he should have been dismissed and says the menu calendar was in his office.

Related Story:

How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)