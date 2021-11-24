Advertisement

Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDEN, Vt. (AP) - The head cook at a Vermont school has been fired for writing a euphemism for a vulgarity targeting President Joe Biden on a menu calendar and leaving work early.

The Caledonian Record reports the termination letter from the Walden School said the cook wrote “Let’s Go Brandon” “on school property in a location where it would easily be seen by students and staff.

The letter states that he also did not work his entire shift on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason.

The fired cook says he doesn’t believe that he should have been dismissed and says the menu calendar was in his office.

Related Story:

How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses...
Scott signs bill allowing Vt. communities to create mask mandates
File photo
Woman pleads not guilty to federal gun charge in road rage incident
Officers from South Burlington helped with an incident at the Shelburne Police Department.
Officers from other communities help with incident at Shelburne Police Station
Fentanyl-File photo
Fentanyl-laced marijuana blamed for overdose in Vermont
Beginning Monday, Vermont's motel voucher program is housing homeless people regardless of...
Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A veteran judge from western New York has been nominated by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve on the...
Hochul nominates judge from western NY for state’s top court
Feeding Chittenden meal prep
Feeding Chittenden chefs pack Thanksgiving to-go meals
Feeding Chittenden chefs are packing Thanksgiving to-go meals for hungry Vermonters.
Chefs prep Thanksgiving meals