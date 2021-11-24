Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to see some sunshine on Wednesday, and our weather looks to remain quiet once again heading into Thanksgiving on Thursday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through early Thursday morning with some sunshine to start the day. Clouds will thicken up heading into the afternoon and evening, and temperatures will be a little warmer as well, with most spots making it into the low 40s by the end of the day.

Our next weather system will arrive on Thursday night with a light mix of rain and snow. We’ll start the day on Friday with a light mix before most spots change over to mainly snow, as colder air filters into the region by the afternoon. Snow showers will continue under cloudy skies through Friday night and into Saturday with a few inches of snow possible over the northern half of Vermont, especially in the higher elevations. Most spots can expect a dusting to two inches by around midday on Saturday, with several inches possible over 1500 feet in elevation.

Temperatures will be chilly for the end of the week, Highs will start falling again by Friday afternoon, and remain in the low 30s for high temperatures over the weekend. Our weather should remain reasonably quiet heading into next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the middle of next week. Highs will remain a bit below normal, in the low to mid 30s.

