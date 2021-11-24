BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone . . . or should I say Happy “Thanksgiving Eve?!” A lot of you will be on the road today, and after an iffy morning, the weather will be cooperating for the rest of the day.

The “iffy” part is that it is the coldest morning of the season yet so far. Also, there could be some slick roads due to some persistent snow shower activity that took place on Tuesday into Tuesday night, so take it easy on the roads in the morning. But with high pressure over the northeast, we will warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies.

It will turn partly cloudy overnight as a frontal system moves our way from the Midwest. Thanksgiving will start out with some sunshine in the morning, but clouds will be on the increase as that frontal system starts to move in. With the winds picking up a bit out of the south, temperatures will be coming back up into the 40s for highs.

As that frontal system catches up to us on Thursday night, things will be turning more active. Rain showers will move in, with some snow showers in the mountains. As we go through the day on Friday, any rain showers will be changing over to snow showers as colder air starts to work its way in on blustery NW winds. Snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday, especially in the mountains, but also there will be some snow in the valleys.

An early stab at snowfall amounts looks like the valleys will get a trace to an inch or two of snow Friday night through Saturday. But snowfall in the higher elevations, above about 1000 feet, could amount to around 3-6″ of snow by Saturday night, with even higher amounts at the summits of the northern mountains. Skiers, get ready!

Things will quiet down for the second half of the weekend with some sunshine on Sunday, another big travel day as folks head back home.

The start of next week is looking okay with partly sunny skies, but temperatures running a bit on the cool side again.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring that snowy weather for the end of the week and the start of the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.