Burlington library welcomes visitors on Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington was open to visitors looking for a place to a place to go this Thanksgiving.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., library staff and volunteers provided hot coffee, desserts and a free meal.

Library Director Mary Danko says their partner, ShiftMeals, helped to provide more than 30 meals to people in the community.

With the holiday in mind, Danko says it’s important to offer these services to anyone who needs them.

“We’re just a public place where people can come and be together. So I’m hoping to hear some stories about why some people came in today-- maybe I will, maybe I won’t-- but I know that people that are coming in are appreciating it and that’s good enough for me right now,” she said.

Danko says the library also plans to open for something similar on Christmas Day.

