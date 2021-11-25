Advertisement

Calling all writers: Deadline approaching for Vermont literary contest

Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.

Vermont Magazine has teamed up with Green Mountain Power to search for the next winner of the Vermont Writers’ Prize.

The contest has been around since 1989 and looks to celebrate all things Vermont. But the definition of celebration has a wide meaning; it could highlight positives but it could also look at the challenges.

The best part is you don’t have to be a professional writer.

Judges like GMP Vice President Steve Costello say you just have to be a Vermont resident, able to follow the word limit and submit something that’s unpublished.

“This contest is really open to anyone in Vermont who wants to write. You don’t have to be a professional writer. In fact, one of my favorite stories that was mentioned in Vermont Magazine a year ago was a young woman who at the time was desperate for some money. She needed some money to pay some bills and didn’t consider herself a writer, but she put pen to paper, or computer to paper I guess, and she then actually won the contest much to her surprise,” Costello said.

Costello says they get dozens of applications every year. Winners can receive more than $1,000.

Click here for all the details on how you can apply.

