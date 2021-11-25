Advertisement

Community advocates give away groceries in Burlington

Hungerfort in Burlington is operated by community advocates who work to share food with anyone who needs it.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Thanksgiving meals were given away throughout much of the Greater Burlington area on Thursday, groceries were provided, as well.

A site on Hungerford Terrace is operated by community advocates who work to share food with anyone who needs it.

Located in downtown Burlington, the site offered Thanksgiving items like gravy, stuffing and refrigerated meals.

Organizers say their goal is to break the stigma surrounding food insecurity.

“Judgment-free, no means testing-- you don’t need to prove that you’re in need, you can just come here and take it... The fact that it’s just neighbors helping out neighbors makes it less of a stigmatized thing,” said Sam Bliss, an organizer of Hungerfort.

Organizers also distribute meals at the parking garage on Cherry Street and South Winooski Avenue every day from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

