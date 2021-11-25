Advertisement

Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton, believing it was her grandson's number, and invited him to Thanksgiving. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Arizona Family News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - It was a text that changed their lives and turned into a Thanksgiving tradition going six years strong.

By now the world knows the story of how Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton in 2016 for Thanksgiving dinner thinking she had texted her grandson.

Even after Hinton told her he wasn’t her real grandson, Dench invited him anyway.

That year they got together for the holiday, thinking it would be a onetime thing.

Now they count their blessings that it wasn’t.

“It feels really good inside to know that I bring people joy,” Jamal Hinton said.

When asked what it is about their story that draws people in, Dench replies that it is because it’s a feel-good story.

“There’s a lot, but people want a feel-good story,” she said.

The two have celebrated more than just Thanksgiving together, including Christmases, birthdays, and exciting new opportunities that have come their way.

“All of this kind of helped me figure out what I wanted to do in life,” Hinton said, adding that he is now pursuing an acting career.

Dench and Hinton have also experienced loss together too when Dench’s husband passed away from COVID-19 last year, their first year spending Thanksgiving without him.

Dench credits social media for helping her through it.

“I get so many people giving condolences and they’re so genuine and so uplifting,” she said.

This story almost never happened had Dench not responded when Hinton jokingly said he’d come over for a Thanksgiving plate that first year.

Yet the tradition built on a unique friendship continues in 2021.

“If I had never then I would have missed out on a wonderful relationship,” Dench said. “I’ve changed my view so much on the younger generation, and now that I’ve reflected back on all these years, I didn’t change their life, they changed mine.”

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
Manuel Gomez
Police name suspect in 2018 double-murder in Woodbury
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected

Latest News

There was a mad rush at Madeleine's Bakery in Milton to finish all the baked goods in time for...
Pie pandemonium: Behind the scenes of the holiday baking bonanza
pie
Pie pandemonium: Behind the scenes of the holiday baking bonanza
working
Why many who must work on holidays say it can be rewarding
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving
More than 50 volunteers spent Thanksgiving handing out free meals in Plattsburgh.
Volunteers hand out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals in Plattsburgh