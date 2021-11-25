Heavily damaged road from July storms set to reopen

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) - One of southern Vermont’s most heavily damaged roads from last July’s torrential rains is about to reopen.

The contractor in charge of the project says River Road in Putney is expected to reopen next week.

The Bennington Banner reports that residents have been forced to take detours since the July 19 storms.

The storms hit Windham and Bennington counties the hardest, dumping more than 5 inches of rain in three hours.

The Putney town manager says the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid 75% of the repair costs and 7.5% came from the state’s emergency relief funds.

