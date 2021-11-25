Historical marker honors founding of Green Mountain Club

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new historical marker in Burlington commemorates the 1910 founding of the Green Mountain Club that formed with the goal to “make the Vermont mountains play a larger part in the life of the people.”

The hiking club unveiled the marker at the corner of Main and St. Paul streets earlier this month.

The Burlington Free Press reports that a hotel where Vermont hiking enthusiasts gathered to form the club once stood at the downtown corner.

The marker states that the club’s mission led to the creation of the Long Trail, “the first long-distance hiking trail in the nation.”

Come one, come all! On Friday, we will be celebrating the new roadside historical marker commemorating the Green... Posted by Green Mountain Club on Sunday, November 14, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)