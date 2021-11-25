Advertisement

Historical marker honors founding of Green Mountain Club

The marker states that the club's mission led to the creation of the Long Trail, "the first...
The marker states that the club’s mission led to the creation of the Long Trail, “the first long-distance hiking trail in the nation.” - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A new historical marker in Burlington commemorates the 1910 founding of the Green Mountain Club that formed with the goal to “make the Vermont mountains play a larger part in the life of the people.”

The hiking club unveiled the marker at the corner of Main and St. Paul streets earlier this month.

The Burlington Free Press reports that a hotel where Vermont hiking enthusiasts gathered to form the club once stood at the downtown corner.

The marker states that the club’s mission led to the creation of the Long Trail, “the first long-distance hiking trail in the nation.” 

