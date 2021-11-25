Advertisement

New Hampshire House sets upcoming schedule, but not location

The New Hampshire House is expected to kick off the 2022 legislative session with three...
The New Hampshire House is expected to kick off the 2022 legislative session with three consecutive days of voting, but leaders are still figuring out how to bring the 400 members together safely.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House is expected to kick off the 2022 legislative session with three consecutive days of voting, but leaders are still figuring out how to bring the 400 members together safely.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the House has met indoors in large athletic facilities, outside on a field hockey pitch and once from their cars in a parking lot.

In the latest House calendar, Speaker Sherm Packard, R-Londonderry, says the House will meet Jan. 5, 6 and likely 7.

His office says the location hasn’t been chosen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

