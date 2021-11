COLEBROOK, NH. (WCAX) - Colebrook Police and Fire Department are investigating an accident in Coos County.

Colebrook Police confirmed that a pickup truck parked in a garage on Colby Street, put it in reverse, knocking out the back wall, and hit the Colebrook Elementary School.

Police say nobody was hurt and no charges have been filed.

