Pie pandemonium: Behind the scenes of the holiday baking bonanza

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the sweetest part of Thanksgiving.

“Pumpkin, apple, pecan, and then all of our cream pies-- chocolate cream, banana cream, maple cream,” said Erika Brice, the owner of Madeleine’s Bakery in Milton.

If you had room after the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, maybe you topped off your meal with a slice of pie.

And unless you have a master baker in your family, chances are your dessert probably came from a local bakeshop.

“It’s always a mad rush to get you baked goods by Thursday because we’re closed on Thursday, so basically we only have two days to get everything ready,” Brice said.

Brice dashed to meet the needs of her beloved customers.

This is Madeleine’s 10th year in business.

Like many local bakeries, it’s safe to say they’ve made the holiday dessert demand look easy as pie.

“Very busy, very busy,” said Jodi McCarthy of Madeleine’s Bakery. “Pies, rolls are very popular. All the pastries.”

“We work a little harder, everyone comes in a little extra, they work on their days off, we work nights, hence the bags under our eyes,” Brice said.

Behind the neatly organized pastry cases, Brice’s baking team works hard to fill the 60 orders ahead of Thanksgiving Day, rolling, filling and baking each one to perfection.

“People don’t know how to appreciate that it’s a scientific experiment. You got to let it do its thing and you got to take each step one at a time,” Brice said.

Despite the frenzy to fill those orders on time, the staffers say they’re just happy to be there and happy to be a part of that Thanksgiving joy for at least 60 customers.

Reporter Elissa Borden: Why do you think people come here for their Thanksgiving desserts?

Jodi McCarthy: Because they’re delicious!

