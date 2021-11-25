Sugarbush opens for the season, other ski areas to follow

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - For those looking to hit the slopes, it’s a big weekend coming up. On Wednesday, the lifts were running at Sugarbush and many other ski areas are set to follow.

“Given everything that happened last year, the stoke level is just really high for this winter,” said John Bleh, communications manager at Sugarbush.

Skiers rushed to the slopes Wednesday as part of the mountain opened for the season.

“It’s a great day, out here with the kids, yeah out of the house,” said Emily and Dominic Debonis, who traveled from Massachusetts.

“Pretty cold, kind of icy,” described Emma Davidson, who says this is the earliest she’s skied here. “But it’s nice to be out of the house, definitely enough snow to ski.”

While some people were disappointed more trails weren’t open, Bleh said that shouldn’t be the case for long. with snowmaking and the upcoming forecast, he said hopefully more trails will be open for next week. “We are running snowmaking right now, we’ll shut it off because it’ll be warm for thanksgiving, but then we’ll run it straight for the next ten or so days,” he explained.

Bobby Murphy, general manager at Stowe Mountain Resort, which opens Friday said they’ve run into the same issue.

“We would’ve been open the Friday before Thanksgiving weekend,” Murphy said. “We’ve made up a lot of ground the past couple of days and we’re excited to get open.”

As for COVID precautions, Vail Resorts, which includes Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo, have an indoor mask mandate.

Adam White, northeast communications manager for Vail, said they’re also taking precautions a step further in eating areas. “It’s really hard otherwise to control the flow of people in and out of there and how people congregate,” White said. “You will have to show proof of vaccination for these areas.”

Sugarbush just has an indoor mask mandate, which didn’t dampen the fun for the roughly 1,000 people who stopped by for opening day.

Jay Peak here in Vermont and across the lake in New York, Whiteface are opening this Friday.

