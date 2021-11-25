Volunteers hand out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More than 50 volunteers spent Thanksgiving handing out free meals in Plattsburgh.

Meals were made at MHAB in the town of Plattsburgh and could be picked up or delivered.

Volunteers expected to hand out about 300 meals Thursday.

The food was paid for by the Champlain Valley Family Center, which raised the money for them.

The organization has provided meals the last three years but the group says this year hit a new record of people in need.

“With the COVID and the time that they are today, the need is greater than ever. We have to come together as a community,” said Denis King of the Champlain Valley Family Center.

The Champlain Valley Family Center says part of the fundraiser also pays for gifts for two families at Christmas.

