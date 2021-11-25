Why many who must work on holidays say it can be rewarding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people are enjoying some time off this week for Thanksgiving, but others are still hard at work. First responders, nurses, hotel employees and gas station attendants are just a few.

“I’m happy I’m alive and might be able to help and be here,” Tom Arnold said.

Arnold, who works at Go Go Gas in Essex Junction, says he’s grateful to be there, even on Thanksgiving.

“I’m grateful for my health and what I’m able to do, sure. I’m 79 years old and I enjoy working,” he said.

Like Arnold, Karen Norful, a front desk agent at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington, says she likes to stay busy.

“I have a Thanksgiving meal waiting for me I prepared yesterday, getting out at a reasonable time, and everyone else coming in is in good spirits, as well,” Norful said.

First responders are also on the clock, keeping people safe and doing their best to get in the holiday spirit.

“We usually bring our whole shift together and cook a big meal and bring our families in to have dinner with us,” South Burlington Fire Capt. Micah Genzlinger said.

Genzlinger says a lot of community members stop by to say thanks on holidays. He says he’s grateful for them and everyone else showing their support.

“I’m grateful to have a supportive family, you know, my wife and son understand this is my job. And I’m thankful for the members I work with on a daily basis,” Genzlinger said.

“Just happy to be here,” Norful said. “And I’m grateful for everyone in my life right now and Happy Thanksgiving to everyone else today that has to work, as well.”

Like many of us at WCAX who wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, too.

