Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Williston man burglarized three quick stops in one morning.

Investigators say Harry Burns, 26, was behind the Nov. 20 early morning break-ins at convenience stores in Williston, St. George and Hinesburg.

After searching his home and vehicle on Nov. 23, Williston police arrested Burns and cited him for burglary and unlawful mischief in all three cases.

