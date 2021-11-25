BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The weather will be fine today as you head out to grandma’s for the big feast. But we’ve got some serious winter weather heading our way, starting tonight, and especially Friday into Saturday.

Clouds will be on the increase today after a little morning sunshine as a frontal system approaches from the west. Starting this evening, we will start to get some rain showers, and in the Adirondacks, some snow showers in the higher elevations.

There will be more of that for the first part of Friday as that rain/mountain snow activity moves eastward into VT & NH. As the front moves through from west to east, colder air will be moving in on blustery WNW winds. Any rain showers will be changing over to snow showers. The snow will be coming down pretty hard and heavy late Friday into early Saturday in our northern mountains, especially above around 800 feet. Even the valleys could see some light snow accumulations through Saturday afternoon - a dusting to an inch or two. But as you get into those higher elevations, you can expect a good 3-6″ through Saturday, and close to a foot of snow at the highest peaks to the north, such as Jay Peak.

For traveling home on Sunday, it will be quieting down with partly sunny skies. And the weather is looking okay, but chilly, into the middle of next week. We’re just keeping an eye on a system that may develop off the coast and clip us with a few snow showers on Monday & Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on the snowy weather coming our way, online and on-air. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.