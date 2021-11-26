Advertisement

35 Afghan refugees now living in Vermont with host families

By WCAX News Team
Nov. 26, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say 35 Afghan refugees are now in Vermont.

The families and individuals are among those airlifted out of Afghanistan with U.S. forces in August.

They are now living with host families in Vermont.

The state is expected to have about 225 Afghan refugees by early next year.

Officials say they will settle primarily in Chittenden, Windham and Rutland counties.

