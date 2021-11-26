35 Afghan refugees now living in Vermont with host families

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials say 35 Afghan refugees are now in Vermont.

The families and individuals are among those airlifted out of Afghanistan with U.S. forces in August.

They are now living with host families in Vermont.

The state is expected to have about 225 Afghan refugees by early next year.

Officials say they will settle primarily in Chittenden, Windham and Rutland counties.

Related Stories:

Vermont Afghan refugees status update

State leaders work through logistics ahead of refugee arrival

YCQM: Sept. 26, 2021

Why relocated Afghans will not have refugee status

Vermont National Guard helps with refugee resettlement

Scott looks forward to Afghans resettling in Vermont

Vermont to welcome 100 Afghan refugees

States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way

Rutland mayor says he supports Afghan refugee resettlement

Region ready to accept Afghan refugees

Vermont hopes to welcome up to 100 refugees from Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.