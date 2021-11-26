Advertisement

Bennington long-term care facility dealing with COVID outbreak

Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The largest is at Crescent Manor Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Bennington.

According to the Bennington Banner, 70 people there have been infected and two people have died.

The health department has not returned our request for comment.

These Vermont long-term care facilities currently have the most cases:

  • Crescent Manor - 70
  • The Pines - 22
  • Harbor Village - 22
  • Homestead - 20

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover...
Half of New York’s $2.4B in rent aid held up 6 months after launch
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her
Kevin Ramirez and Robbie Purdue, VTrans plow truck drivers.
Snow Plow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snow Plow
Keeping belongings safe
Keeping your belongings safe this holiday shopping season