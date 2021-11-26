Bennington long-term care facility dealing with COVID outbreak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

The largest is at Crescent Manor Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Bennington.

According to the Bennington Banner, 70 people there have been infected and two people have died.

The health department has not returned our request for comment.

These Vermont long-term care facilities currently have the most cases:

Crescent Manor - 70

The Pines - 22

Harbor Village - 22

Homestead - 20

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.