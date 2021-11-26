Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is here once again and the crummy weather didn’t keep people away from getting those deals.

“Hanging out with the girls, going shopping, going to get a tree, doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or snowing, you just go and do it,” said Estelle Burgess of Manchester.

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow was enough to keep shoppers away from the allure of Black Friday shopping.

At the Best Buy in Williston, people packed their finds into their cars. It’s something that’s a tradition for many the day after Thanksgiving.

“Save a little bit of money, you know, and also people-watch and stuff like that, see what goes on. A little bit of fun when you ain’t got nothing to do the day after Thanksgiving,” said Ethan Knudson of Brookfield.

“We’re looking for some deals on a printer. I don’t think it’s that busy; you’ve got a lot of empty parking spots. We’ve already been over to the Staples and now we’ll head over to the Christmas Tree Shop,” said Dave Gauthier of Westford.

Church Street in Burlington was also bustling despite the bad weather. Some people just couldn’t resist a great deal.

Reporter Katharine Huntley: Are you trying to get any good deals?

Sean Young/Virginia Beach, Virginia: You know, I wasn’t, then I saw Urban Outfitters and then went in and spent like $150 by mistake... whoops!

For others, it’s all about shopping local.

“Shopping, make sure we hit all the hot spots. Church Street is pretty special in terms of having stuff that nowhere else has, so it’s always good to hit up the local spots and avoid the chains,” said Grady Breen of Frederick, Maryland.

“It’s such a festive place. We love Burlington, it’s a really fun city. It’s one of our favorite places to be and it’s just fun to be on Church Street even on a rainy day like today,” said Ruthie Ireland of Amherst, Massachusetts.

Businesses say they’re dealing with the nationwide shortage of some goods. Over at Homeport, owner Mark Bouchette says some things that have been difficult to get, but they’ve gotten good at sourcing the challenging items.

As for the bad weather? He’s not worried.

“We’re Vermonters. We’re a hearty lot,” Bouchette said. “We go out and do our thing regardless of the weather. We are not fair-weather Vermonters here, so we think it’ll curb some folks but not the hearty Vermonters.”

Small businesses around the area are also prepping for Small Business Saturday.

