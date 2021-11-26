Advertisement

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other.

She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul: Order boosts hospital capacity ahead of new variant
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant