Governors in our region share their thanks on Thanksgiving

File photo
File photo(NBC News Channel)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The governors in our region on this Thanksgiving all shared what they are grateful for this holiday season with COVID in mind.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he’s thankful for lifesaving vaccines that have made it possible to gather again. In a statement, Scott, R-Vermont, said: “This is the time of year when we should reflect on what we’re thankful for, and I hope we all take a moment to do just that. The good still outweighs the bad, even if the bad gets more airtime. So today, let’s reflect on the good, and commit to making it even better.”

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “We are thankful that more than 90 percent of adult New Yorkers have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines, putting us on the path to defeating this pandemic.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu kept it simple with a tweet that said, “Valerie and I wish you and yours a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!”

