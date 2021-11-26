Advertisement

Half of New York’s $2.4B in rent aid held up 6 months after launch

Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover...
Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover months of back rent for tenants.(Source: WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Landlords and tenants are urging New York to swiftly release almost $1 billion meant to cover months of back rent for tenants.

New York cautioned this month that the $2.4 billion set aside for rental relief will likely not cover additional applicants, and closed the program to most new applications.

The fund has dispersed $1 billion as of Nov. 19.

But another $1 billion has remained held up for months in part because of tens of thousands of incomplete applications submitted by tenants from June through September.

It’s far from clear when or how quickly New York can release those funds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Bennington long-term care facility dealing with COVID outbreak
Kevin Ramirez and Robbie Purdue, VTrans plow truck drivers.
Snow Plow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snow Plow
Keeping belongings safe
Keeping your belongings safe this holiday shopping season