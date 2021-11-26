Advertisement

Hochul: Order boosts hospital capacity ahead of new variant

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced an executive order aimed at boosting hospital capacity ahead of a potential winter spike in COVID-19 cases.

She announced the new protocol Friday amid warnings about a new and highly transmissible coronavirus variant known as “omicron,” which has not yet been detected in New York.

Hochul’s order allows the state health department to limit nonessential surgeries, if needed, to ensure capacity.

The governor said the order also will allow the state to acquire critical supplies more quickly.

The move comes amid growing concerns about hospital beds and staffing. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The lifts are turning and skiers and riders are back on the slopes at many resorts in our region.
Skiers, riders enjoy opening day on the slopes at many resorts in our region
skilift
Skiers, riders enjoy opening day on the slopes at many resorts in our region
As state and federal officials monitor the new omicron coronavirus variant, Vermonters are...
Businesses, shoppers navigate new stage of the pandemic