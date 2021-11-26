How you can gear up for the holidays with Vermont State Parks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re doing some holiday shopping, the Vermont State Parks shop is again offering merchandise sales after pausing because of the pandemic.

Items include things like shirts, picnic blankets and bags. You can also buy gifts cards to build an adventure pack, like a weekend getaway.

Vermont offers outdoor explorations at 55 parks.

A 2022 vehicle pass is $90.

