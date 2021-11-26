Advertisement

How you can gear up for the holidays with Vermont State Parks

Vermont State Park-File photo
Vermont State Park-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re doing some holiday shopping, the Vermont State Parks shop is again offering merchandise sales after pausing because of the pandemic.

Items include things like shirts, picnic blankets and bags. You can also buy gifts cards to build an adventure pack, like a weekend getaway.

Vermont offers outdoor explorations at 55 parks.

A 2022 vehicle pass is $90.

Click here to check out their online shop.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

Kevin Ramirez and Robbie Purdue, VTrans plow truck drivers.
Snowplow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snowplow
Vermont health officials are tracking 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care...
Vermont tracking COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Shopping online is an easy way to get gifts delivered right to your door but you may be...
Staying cyber-safe: Expert tips for online shopping
keyboard
Staying cyber-safe: Expert tips for online shopping