New Hampshire, Vermont asked to test deer for COVID-19

COVID-10 antibodies have been found in some white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With hunting season underway, wildlife agencies in New Hampshire and Vermont have started testing for COVID-19 in white-tailed deer, as antibodies for the virus have been found in deer in other states.

New Hampshire and Vermont were approached by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service about testing the white-tailed deer population as part of its national research on the spread of COVID-19 among the species.

It wasn’t immediately known if Maine was asked.

In its study, released in July, the inspection service tested 481 deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania and found COVID-19 antibodies in 33% of the samples. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

