Advertisement

Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000

File photo
File photo(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get.

London-based auctioneer Morton & Eden Ltd. said Friday that the one shilling silver coin made in Boston in 1652 was sold to an anonymous online bidder from the U.S.

The coin is considered the finest example of just a few dozen such coins known to still exist.

The auctioneer had expected it to sell for about $300,000.

It was found recently in the United Kingdom in a candy tin containing hundreds of older coins.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Harry Burns
Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing Lyndon man in the Northeast Kingdom.
Body of missing Vermont man found; no foul play suspected
President Joe Biden
Vt. school cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired
Charles Noss
Burlington man accused of smashing his way into home
One person is dead after police say a driver turned around on Interstate 91 and started going...
Woman facing charges in deadly wrong-way crash

Latest News

As state and federal officials monitor the new omicron coronavirus variant, Vermonters are...
Businesses, shoppers navigate new stage of the pandemic
shopping
Businesses, shoppers navigate new stage of the pandemic
COVID-10 antibodies have been found in some white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York...
New Hampshire, Vermont asked to test deer for COVID-19
Black Friday had many people headed out to the stores looking for deals ahead of the Christmas...
Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather
shopping
Black Friday shoppers head out in search of deals despite dreary weather