Shelburne Museum lights up for the holiday season

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new holiday tradition is starting at one of Vermont’s landmarks.

The Shelburne Museum is hosting “Winter Lights,” with 12 buildings and gardens decorated with multicolored light arrangements.

Museum Director Tom Denenberg said he was inspired by the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. He said, “Moving outdoors in the museum world is a trend.”

The event starts Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. and will then run Thursdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., through New Year’s Day.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 3-17. Kids 2 and under are free. Click here for all the details.

