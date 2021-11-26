Skiers, riders enjoy opening day on the slopes at many resorts in our region

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow in our forecast couldn’t be coming at a better time! It’s opening weekend for many ski resorts in our region.

“A lot of excitement-- people are psyched to get back out on snow,” said Bobby Murphy, the general manager of the Stowe Mountain Resort.

The lifts are turning and skiers and riders are back on the slopes.

Murphy says it’s go time.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand this time of the year, it’s been a long summer. With the cold snap that we had over the last 72 hours, we were able to make a lot of snow and the conditions are great. I think that shows with the amount of people that are coming out,” Murphy said.

A lack of snow earlier this month forced many resorts to delay their openings. But with Mother Nature cooperating, many are happy to get the season underway.

“I’m really excited-- a little nervous-- got to get all those jitters out but I’m just really excited,” said Thea Migliaccio of Massachusetts.

“Today has been great,” said Harjas Singh of New Jersey. “This is my first time skiing since COVID, so the first time in two years.”

“Opening day-- got to come out and enjoy it. Even if it is a little bit moist right now, we’re looking for some snow tomorrow,” said Mike Haseck of South Burlington.

Resorts like Jay Peak are looking forward to fresh snow this weekend. General Manager Steve Wright says the more the merrier.

“It’ll give us the opportunity to open up more terrain. We expect another half a dozen of trails to be open at some point this weekend. Next week looks like we’re going to go very aggressive with snowmaking, great snowmaking temps, so we’ll be able to expand more terrain as we get into next week, as well,” Wright said.

Along with Stowe and Jay Peak, Okemo and Mount Snow opened in Vermont Friday.

Across the lake in New York, Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain and Mount Van Hoevenberg are open for the season.

More plan to follow in the coming days.

